All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1073 Ollie Cir Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1073 Ollie Cir Nw
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:07 AM

1073 Ollie Cir Nw

1073 Ollie Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1073 Ollie Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Washington Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Join in the fun of the West End from a quiet cul-de-sac. You will love the feel of living on a quiet country street, surrounded by trees and chipmunks, while also being just minutes from all the amenities of the city.

The home is a remodeled, 1,500-sf brick house that sits on a huge, private, quarter-acre lot. It has a brand new roof, so no leaks, and your energy bills will reflect the good insulation. The Beltline is a stone’s throw away, and you can pick up the paved run that starts at Washington Park within a 10-minute walk.

The home features a front-entry glass sunroom that keeps your coats and shoes out of the main area of the house, and another rear sunroom that opens to the backyard. This is a great space for a home office, playroom, or third bedroom. Living here you will enjoy the luxuries of having stainless steel appliances, fresh carpet, a Ring video doorbell system and Nest thermostat.

The home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is currently furnished with high-quality, tasteful furniture, including a queen bed room set, writing desk, dining and kitchen furniture and two full living-room sets. The kitchen has stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, and stove top. The home also includes a full size washer and dryer set.

There are two covered parking spots and a storage area behind the garage where you can store your tools, bikes, etc.

We are a mile west of downtown, and the Washington Park neighborhood has its own fantastic emerging culinary scene, including the famous Busy Bee restaurant. Five minutes down the road, the West End is packed full of great restaurants like Slutty Vegan and Tassili’s Raw Cafe. Five minutes to the Northeast, the Marietta Street artery has great bars and restaurants like Public School 404 and Upbeet. The West End breweries are just 10 minutes away and accessible right off of the westside Betline trail. Walk to MARTA and connect to the rest of the city without your car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 Ollie Cir Nw have any available units?
1073 Ollie Cir Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1073 Ollie Cir Nw have?
Some of 1073 Ollie Cir Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 Ollie Cir Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1073 Ollie Cir Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 Ollie Cir Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1073 Ollie Cir Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1073 Ollie Cir Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1073 Ollie Cir Nw offers parking.
Does 1073 Ollie Cir Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1073 Ollie Cir Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 Ollie Cir Nw have a pool?
No, 1073 Ollie Cir Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1073 Ollie Cir Nw have accessible units?
No, 1073 Ollie Cir Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 Ollie Cir Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1073 Ollie Cir Nw has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus