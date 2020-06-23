1073 Ollie Cir Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Join in the fun of the West End from a quiet cul-de-sac. You will love the feel of living on a quiet country street, surrounded by trees and chipmunks, while also being just minutes from all the amenities of the city.



The home is a remodeled, 1,500-sf brick house that sits on a huge, private, quarter-acre lot. It has a brand new roof, so no leaks, and your energy bills will reflect the good insulation. The Beltline is a stone’s throw away, and you can pick up the paved run that starts at Washington Park within a 10-minute walk.



The home features a front-entry glass sunroom that keeps your coats and shoes out of the main area of the house, and another rear sunroom that opens to the backyard. This is a great space for a home office, playroom, or third bedroom. Living here you will enjoy the luxuries of having stainless steel appliances, fresh carpet, a Ring video doorbell system and Nest thermostat.



The home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is currently furnished with high-quality, tasteful furniture, including a queen bed room set, writing desk, dining and kitchen furniture and two full living-room sets. The kitchen has stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, and stove top. The home also includes a full size washer and dryer set.



There are two covered parking spots and a storage area behind the garage where you can store your tools, bikes, etc.



We are a mile west of downtown, and the Washington Park neighborhood has its own fantastic emerging culinary scene, including the famous Busy Bee restaurant. Five minutes down the road, the West End is packed full of great restaurants like Slutty Vegan and Tassili’s Raw Cafe. Five minutes to the Northeast, the Marietta Street artery has great bars and restaurants like Public School 404 and Upbeet. The West End breweries are just 10 minutes away and accessible right off of the westside Betline trail. Walk to MARTA and connect to the rest of the city without your car.