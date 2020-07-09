Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1066 Kipling Street Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1066 Kipling Street Southeast
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:50 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1066 Kipling Street Southeast
1066 Kipling Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1066 Kipling Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1066 Kipling Street Southeast have any available units?
1066 Kipling Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1066 Kipling Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Kipling Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Kipling Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1066 Kipling Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1066 Kipling Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1066 Kipling Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1066 Kipling Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 Kipling Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Kipling Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1066 Kipling Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Kipling Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1066 Kipling Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Kipling Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 Kipling Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1066 Kipling Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1066 Kipling Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alexan Eight West
871 3rd Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus