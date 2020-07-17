All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1065 Peachtree Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1065 Peachtree Street NE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

1065 Peachtree Street NE

1065 Peachtree Street Northeast · (404) 822-6321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1065 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath above the Loews Hotel! This unit features expansive Midtown and Piedmont Park views, 12' ceilings, floor-ceiling glass paneled windows, 44" Custom Cabinetry, Thermador appliances, Chef Grade Kitchen venting system, Granite, Hand scraped Brazilian Oak flooring, Victoria+Albert tubs & frameless shower doors. Custom closet systems and laundry room. Master bedroom features den/ office area. Some of the buildings amenities include a Heated pool, private lounge, access to hotel amenity package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 Peachtree Street NE have any available units?
1065 Peachtree Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1065 Peachtree Street NE have?
Some of 1065 Peachtree Street NE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 Peachtree Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Peachtree Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Peachtree Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1065 Peachtree Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1065 Peachtree Street NE offer parking?
No, 1065 Peachtree Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 1065 Peachtree Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 Peachtree Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Peachtree Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 1065 Peachtree Street NE has a pool.
Does 1065 Peachtree Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1065 Peachtree Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Peachtree Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1065 Peachtree Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1065 Peachtree Street NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity