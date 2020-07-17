1065 Peachtree Street NE

Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath above the Loews Hotel! This unit features expansive Midtown and Piedmont Park views, 12' ceilings, floor-ceiling glass paneled windows, 44" Custom Cabinetry, Thermador appliances, Chef Grade Kitchen venting system, Granite, Hand scraped Brazilian Oak flooring, Victoria+Albert tubs & frameless shower doors. Custom closet systems and laundry room. Master bedroom features den/ office area. Some of the buildings amenities include a Heated pool, private lounge, access to hotel amenity package.