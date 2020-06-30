1061 Reeder Circle NE

Amenities

Charming updated bungalow in the heart of Morningside. Quiet street walking distance to shops /restaurants & sought after Morningside school district. 3/2, with true master suite, updated master bathroom with walk-in rain shower, semi-finished basement with a cedar closet and additional storage space, fenced-in yard, screen porch, open patio, string-lighted backyard. Security system & Smart locks. Refrigerator, Wine fridge, Washer & Dryer included. A block from the Farmer's market, Dinning (Whiskey Bird, Family Dog, Doc Cheys, Alon's Bakery) and utilities / shops.