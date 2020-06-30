All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1061 Reeder Circle NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1061 Reeder Circle NE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

1061 Reeder Circle NE

1061 Reeder Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Morningside - Lenox Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1061 Reeder Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming updated bungalow in the heart of Morningside. Quiet street walking distance to shops /restaurants & sought after Morningside school district. 3/2, with true master suite, updated master bathroom with walk-in rain shower, semi-finished basement with a cedar closet and additional storage space, fenced-in yard, screen porch, open patio, string-lighted backyard. Security system & Smart locks. Refrigerator, Wine fridge, Washer & Dryer included. A block from the Farmer's market, Dinning (Whiskey Bird, Family Dog, Doc Cheys, Alon's Bakery) and utilities / shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Reeder Circle NE have any available units?
1061 Reeder Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 Reeder Circle NE have?
Some of 1061 Reeder Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Reeder Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Reeder Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Reeder Circle NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1061 Reeder Circle NE is pet friendly.
Does 1061 Reeder Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1061 Reeder Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1061 Reeder Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 Reeder Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Reeder Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1061 Reeder Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1061 Reeder Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1061 Reeder Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Reeder Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 Reeder Circle NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus