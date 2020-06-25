All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

106 Dearborn St

106 Dearborn Street Southeast
Location

106 Dearborn Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hot Kirkwood Home - Walk to all the shops and restaurants in Kirkwood Village in under 10 minutes! Enjoy walking trails right outside your door at the 5 acre Forest Reserve!

This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home offers hardwood floors throughout, newly updated kitchen with butcher block countertops and white cabinets. 3 bedrooms to accommodate guests and office space. Large fenced in backyard for the pets and nice sitting area on the patio!

Available October 3, 2019!

1 Month Security Deposit
Dogs ok with additional $400 pet fee
Must have good credit and rental history

(RLNE4884944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Dearborn St have any available units?
106 Dearborn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Dearborn St have?
Some of 106 Dearborn St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Dearborn St currently offering any rent specials?
106 Dearborn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Dearborn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Dearborn St is pet friendly.
Does 106 Dearborn St offer parking?
No, 106 Dearborn St does not offer parking.
Does 106 Dearborn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Dearborn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Dearborn St have a pool?
No, 106 Dearborn St does not have a pool.
Does 106 Dearborn St have accessible units?
No, 106 Dearborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Dearborn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Dearborn St does not have units with dishwashers.
