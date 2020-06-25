106 Dearborn St

Amenities
Hot Kirkwood Home - Walk to all the shops and restaurants in Kirkwood Village in under 10 minutes! Enjoy walking trails right outside your door at the 5 acre Forest Reserve!
This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home offers hardwood floors throughout, newly updated kitchen with butcher block countertops and white cabinets. 3 bedrooms to accommodate guests and office space. Large fenced in backyard for the pets and nice sitting area on the patio!
Available October 3, 2019!
1 Month Security Deposit
Dogs ok with additional $400 pet fee
Must have good credit and rental history
(RLNE4884944)