Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated e-payments

Unit Amenities recently renovated hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly e-payments

Located in the Peoplestown neighborhood, just south of the Georgia State Football Stadium, Georgia Ave District in Summerhill and 2 miles south of Downtown Atlanta. This community is located right by the 75/85 Connector, where you will be on your way to any part of the city quickly. This community has an onsite laundry facility and an enclosed dog walking area. All of the units in this community are equipped with upgrades and this site offers only 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom floor plans.