1054 Linam Avenue Southeast
Last updated June 25 2019 at 7:06 AM

1054 Linam Avenue Southeast
1054 Liman Ave SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
1054 Liman Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Lovely home. Won't last
Application must be completed and submitted in order to move forward with the viewing and approval process. Dates for showings are coming soon
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast have any available units?
1054 Linam Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Linam Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1054 Linam Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
