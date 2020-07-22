All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1054 Gun Club Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1054 Gun Club Rd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

1054 Gun Club Rd

1054 Gun Club Road Northwest · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Almond Park
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1054 Gun Club Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Almond Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 Gun Club Rd have any available units?
1054 Gun Club Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1054 Gun Club Rd have?
Some of 1054 Gun Club Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 Gun Club Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Gun Club Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Gun Club Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1054 Gun Club Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1054 Gun Club Rd offer parking?
No, 1054 Gun Club Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1054 Gun Club Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 Gun Club Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Gun Club Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1054 Gun Club Rd has a pool.
Does 1054 Gun Club Rd have accessible units?
No, 1054 Gun Club Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 Gun Club Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1054 Gun Club Rd has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1054 Gun Club Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity