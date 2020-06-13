All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1053 Grant Terrace SE

1053 Grant Terrace Southeast · (770) 557-1744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1053 Grant Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1053 Grant Terrace SE · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Atlanta - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with a Bonus Room
Freshly Painted
Hardwood Floors throughout the First Floor
Storage Area Outside

Walking Distance to the Atlanta Zoo
Easy Access to Highway 85
nearby: Atlantic Station, Georgia State University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia State Capital, and more.

Nearby Schools:
D.H. Stanton Elementary School
King Middle School
Maynard H. Jackson-Jr. High School

----
To rent this house: 770-557-1744
For more houses: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
(upload last two paystubs with your application)

$35.00 per Adult

(RLNE5767305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 Grant Terrace SE have any available units?
1053 Grant Terrace SE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1053 Grant Terrace SE currently offering any rent specials?
1053 Grant Terrace SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 Grant Terrace SE pet-friendly?
No, 1053 Grant Terrace SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1053 Grant Terrace SE offer parking?
No, 1053 Grant Terrace SE does not offer parking.
Does 1053 Grant Terrace SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 Grant Terrace SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 Grant Terrace SE have a pool?
No, 1053 Grant Terrace SE does not have a pool.
Does 1053 Grant Terrace SE have accessible units?
No, 1053 Grant Terrace SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 Grant Terrace SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 Grant Terrace SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1053 Grant Terrace SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1053 Grant Terrace SE does not have units with air conditioning.
