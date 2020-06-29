1051 Moreland Drive SE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great Intown Townhome Community, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome, corner unit, entry foyer, hardwood flooring on main level, open floor plan w/great room flowing into kitchen and dining area, kitchen w/maple cabinets, granite countertops and complete appliance pkg. Master suite w/walk in closet. Master bathroom w/tub/shower, ceramic tile and marble vanity. Upstairs laundry, total electric, 2 car garage. Water, sewer and trash included. Steps to public transportation, interstates and shopping.