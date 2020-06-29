All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:00 AM

1051 Moreland Drive SE

1051 Moreland Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1051 Moreland Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Custer - Mcdonough - Guice

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Intown Townhome Community, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome, corner unit, entry foyer, hardwood flooring on main level, open floor plan w/great room flowing into kitchen and dining area, kitchen w/maple cabinets, granite countertops and complete appliance pkg. Master suite w/walk in closet. Master bathroom w/tub/shower, ceramic tile and marble vanity. Upstairs laundry, total electric, 2 car garage. Water, sewer and trash included. Steps to public transportation, interstates and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 Moreland Drive SE have any available units?
1051 Moreland Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1051 Moreland Drive SE have?
Some of 1051 Moreland Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 Moreland Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1051 Moreland Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 Moreland Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1051 Moreland Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1051 Moreland Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1051 Moreland Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1051 Moreland Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1051 Moreland Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 Moreland Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1051 Moreland Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1051 Moreland Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1051 Moreland Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 Moreland Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 Moreland Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
