1051 Moreland Drive SE

Amenities
Great Intown Townhome Community, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome, corner unit, entry foyer, hardwood flooring on main level, open floor plan w/great room flowing into kitchen and dining area, kitchen w/maple cabinets, granite countertops and complete appliance pkg. Master suite w/walk in closet. Master bathroom w/tub/shower, ceramic tile and marble vanity. Upstairs laundry, total electric, 2 car garage. Water, sewer and trash included. Steps to public transportation, interstates and shopping.