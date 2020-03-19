1048 Washington Street Southwest

Amenities
- Accepting 2 bedroom vouchers
- Freshly renovated (fresh paint, granite counters, updated bathroom, new ceiling fans, new stove, new water heater)
- Attractive layout and floorplan
- Downstairs unit
- Reserved parking space
- Quiet community
- Area for your dog to run
- Half mile from the upcoming Southside Beltline Trail!
- Walking distance to Georgia State
- 5 min from Zoo
*Unit is unfurnished
*Application fee is $40: https://tinyurl.com/WashingtonStApplication
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.