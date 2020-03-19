All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:34 AM

1048 Washington Street Southwest

1048 Washington Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1048 Washington Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
- Accepting 2 bedroom vouchers
- Freshly renovated (fresh paint, granite counters, updated bathroom, new ceiling fans, new stove, new water heater)
- Attractive layout and floorplan
- Downstairs unit
- Reserved parking space
- Quiet community
- Area for your dog to run
- Half mile from the upcoming Southside Beltline Trail!
- Walking distance to Georgia State
- 5 min from Zoo

*Unit is unfurnished
*Application fee is $40: https://tinyurl.com/WashingtonStApplication
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 Washington Street Southwest have any available units?
1048 Washington Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1048 Washington Street Southwest have?
Some of 1048 Washington Street Southwest's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 Washington Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Washington Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Washington Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1048 Washington Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1048 Washington Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1048 Washington Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 1048 Washington Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1048 Washington Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Washington Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1048 Washington Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1048 Washington Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1048 Washington Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Washington Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1048 Washington Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
