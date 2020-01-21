1041 State Street NW # 11

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Move-In Ready! Location, Location, Location... Urban Energy and Chic 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms Condo just a few minutes and blocks away from Downtown Atlanta, Georgia Tech campus, Atlantic Station, Shops and Restaurants, new Whole Foods, easy access to the major highways including I-75/85. It's Must See condo nestled in the heart of convenience. Perfect Roommate Plan or Extra Office Space that includes washer and dryer. Its Freshly painted with new plush carpet in both bedrooms with hardwood flooring located in the living room and kitchen as well as stainless appliances with granite countertops and a breakfast bar area. The community features includes a Saltwater pool and garden...