Atlanta, GA
1041 State Street NW # 11
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:53 AM

1041 State Street NW # 11

1041 State Street Northwest · (770) 294-7385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1041 State Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Move-In Ready! Location, Location, Location... Urban Energy and Chic 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms Condo just a few minutes and blocks away from Downtown Atlanta, Georgia Tech campus, Atlantic Station, Shops and Restaurants, new Whole Foods, easy access to the major highways including I-75/85. It's Must See condo nestled in the heart of convenience. Perfect Roommate Plan or Extra Office Space that includes washer and dryer. Its Freshly painted with new plush carpet in both bedrooms with hardwood flooring located in the living room and kitchen as well as stainless appliances with granite countertops and a breakfast bar area. The community features includes a Saltwater pool and garden...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 State Street NW # 11 have any available units?
1041 State Street NW # 11 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 State Street NW # 11 have?
Some of 1041 State Street NW # 11's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 State Street NW # 11 currently offering any rent specials?
1041 State Street NW # 11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 State Street NW # 11 pet-friendly?
No, 1041 State Street NW # 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1041 State Street NW # 11 offer parking?
No, 1041 State Street NW # 11 does not offer parking.
Does 1041 State Street NW # 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1041 State Street NW # 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 State Street NW # 11 have a pool?
Yes, 1041 State Street NW # 11 has a pool.
Does 1041 State Street NW # 11 have accessible units?
No, 1041 State Street NW # 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 State Street NW # 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 State Street NW # 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
