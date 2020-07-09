All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1041 Center Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1041 Center Street Northwest
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:28 AM

1041 Center Street Northwest

1041 Northwest Center Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Home Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1041 Northwest Center Street, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great roommate floor plan and plenty of parking. Home has been renovated in the last few years. Monthly pest control included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Center Street Northwest have any available units?
1041 Center Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 Center Street Northwest have?
Some of 1041 Center Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Center Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Center Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Center Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1041 Center Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1041 Center Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Center Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 1041 Center Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1041 Center Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Center Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1041 Center Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Center Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1041 Center Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Center Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 Center Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus