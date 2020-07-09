Rent Calculator
Home
Atlanta, GA
1041 Center Street Northwest
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:28 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1041 Center Street Northwest
1041 Northwest Center Street
No Longer Available
Location
1041 Northwest Center Street, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great roommate floor plan and plenty of parking. Home has been renovated in the last few years. Monthly pest control included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1041 Center Street Northwest have any available units?
1041 Center Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1041 Center Street Northwest have?
Some of 1041 Center Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1041 Center Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Center Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Center Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1041 Center Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1041 Center Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Center Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 1041 Center Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1041 Center Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Center Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1041 Center Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Center Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1041 Center Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Center Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 Center Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
