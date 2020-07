Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unfurnished 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom house available preferably for a 6 month lease but will consider longer for the right group. Move out date can be negotiated. The home is in great condition with tons of natural light and 1925's charm, the neighborhood is amazing and Knight Park is just behind the house. The neighborhood is called Knight Park/Howell Station and it is 1.7 miles to the closest Marta station, 3 miles from Atlantic station and ~8 minutes to GA Tech campus.