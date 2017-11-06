Rent Calculator
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
104 Polar Rock Rd SW
104 Polar Rock Road Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
104 Polar Rock Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 104 Polar Rock Rd SW have any available units?
104 Polar Rock Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 104 Polar Rock Rd SW have?
Some of 104 Polar Rock Rd SW's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 104 Polar Rock Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
104 Polar Rock Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Polar Rock Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Polar Rock Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 104 Polar Rock Rd SW offer parking?
No, 104 Polar Rock Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 104 Polar Rock Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Polar Rock Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Polar Rock Rd SW have a pool?
No, 104 Polar Rock Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 104 Polar Rock Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 104 Polar Rock Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Polar Rock Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Polar Rock Rd SW has units with dishwashers.
