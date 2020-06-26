Rent Calculator
103 Anderson Avenue NW
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM
1 of 1
103 Anderson Avenue NW
103 Anderson Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
103 Anderson Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great house with 3 bedrooms 1 bath in very convenient location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 Anderson Avenue NW have any available units?
103 Anderson Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 103 Anderson Avenue NW have?
Some of 103 Anderson Avenue NW's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 103 Anderson Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
103 Anderson Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Anderson Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 103 Anderson Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 103 Anderson Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 103 Anderson Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 103 Anderson Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Anderson Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Anderson Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 103 Anderson Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 103 Anderson Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 103 Anderson Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Anderson Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Anderson Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Decatur, GA
