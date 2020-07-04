All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1028 Lindbergh Drive NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1028 Lindbergh Drive NE

1028 Lindbergh Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Martin Manor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1028 Lindbergh Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious rental home in on Lindbergh Dr. This 2bedroom/1bath comes with a private backyard, additional office/bedroom area and is located within walking distance to shops, dining, MARTA and the Atlanta Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE have any available units?
1028 Lindbergh Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE have?
Some of 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Lindbergh Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus