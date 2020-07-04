1028 Lindbergh Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324 Martin Manor
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious rental home in on Lindbergh Dr. This 2bedroom/1bath comes with a private backyard, additional office/bedroom area and is located within walking distance to shops, dining, MARTA and the Atlanta Beltline.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE have any available units?
1028 Lindbergh Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE have?
Some of 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Lindbergh Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Lindbergh Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.