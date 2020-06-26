Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1026 E Paces Chase NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1026 E Paces Chase NE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1026 E Paces Chase NE
1026 East Paces Chase NE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1026 East Paces Chase NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Ridgedale Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8 year new home, gated community. Hardwoods, traditional, bright & open throughout. Quiet streets, pool, gazebo, dog walking area in community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1026 E Paces Chase NE have any available units?
1026 E Paces Chase NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1026 E Paces Chase NE have?
Some of 1026 E Paces Chase NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1026 E Paces Chase NE currently offering any rent specials?
1026 E Paces Chase NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 E Paces Chase NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 E Paces Chase NE is pet friendly.
Does 1026 E Paces Chase NE offer parking?
Yes, 1026 E Paces Chase NE offers parking.
Does 1026 E Paces Chase NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 E Paces Chase NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 E Paces Chase NE have a pool?
Yes, 1026 E Paces Chase NE has a pool.
Does 1026 E Paces Chase NE have accessible units?
No, 1026 E Paces Chase NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 E Paces Chase NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 E Paces Chase NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus