All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1026 E Paces Chase NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1026 E Paces Chase NE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM

1026 E Paces Chase NE

1026 East Paces Chase NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1026 East Paces Chase NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Ridgedale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8 year new home, gated community. Hardwoods, traditional, bright & open throughout. Quiet streets, pool, gazebo, dog walking area in community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 E Paces Chase NE have any available units?
1026 E Paces Chase NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 E Paces Chase NE have?
Some of 1026 E Paces Chase NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 E Paces Chase NE currently offering any rent specials?
1026 E Paces Chase NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 E Paces Chase NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 E Paces Chase NE is pet friendly.
Does 1026 E Paces Chase NE offer parking?
Yes, 1026 E Paces Chase NE offers parking.
Does 1026 E Paces Chase NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 E Paces Chase NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 E Paces Chase NE have a pool?
Yes, 1026 E Paces Chase NE has a pool.
Does 1026 E Paces Chase NE have accessible units?
No, 1026 E Paces Chase NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 E Paces Chase NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 E Paces Chase NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus