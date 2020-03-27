102 Maddox Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

Fully furnished Ansley Park home. A+ location directly across from neighborhood park (playground & tennis). Updated kitchen open to keeping rm, sep liv rm, dining rm & study on main. Upstairs master bedrm w/ fireplace, walk-in closet & renovated bathrm. 3 secondary bedrms & renovated ba. Gorgeous backyd w/ professional landscaping & irrigation system. High ceilings, detailed moldings & hardwds throughout. Mins to Ansley Golf Club, Piedmont Park, Beltline, High Museum, Colony Square & so much more! Offered unfurnished for $5700/month. 6 month leases are preferred.