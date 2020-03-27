All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

102 Maddox Drive NE

102 Maddox Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

102 Maddox Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
Fully furnished Ansley Park home. A+ location directly across from neighborhood park (playground & tennis). Updated kitchen open to keeping rm, sep liv rm, dining rm & study on main. Upstairs master bedrm w/ fireplace, walk-in closet & renovated bathrm. 3 secondary bedrms & renovated ba. Gorgeous backyd w/ professional landscaping & irrigation system. High ceilings, detailed moldings & hardwds throughout. Mins to Ansley Golf Club, Piedmont Park, Beltline, High Museum, Colony Square & so much more! Offered unfurnished for $5700/month. 6 month leases are preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Maddox Drive NE have any available units?
102 Maddox Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Maddox Drive NE have?
Some of 102 Maddox Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Maddox Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
102 Maddox Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Maddox Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 102 Maddox Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 102 Maddox Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 102 Maddox Drive NE offers parking.
Does 102 Maddox Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Maddox Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Maddox Drive NE have a pool?
No, 102 Maddox Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 102 Maddox Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 102 Maddox Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Maddox Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Maddox Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
