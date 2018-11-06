All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:06 PM

1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast

1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT PROPERTY
Hardwoods
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer Dryer Room
Beautiful Renovation!
Excellent Location
Right off 85
Close to Everything

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast have any available units?
1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast have?
Some of 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
