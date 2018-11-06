1016 Lindridge Drive Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT PROPERTY

Hardwoods

Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer Dryer Room

Beautiful Renovation!

Excellent Location

Right off 85

Close to Everything



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.