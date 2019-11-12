Rent Calculator
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:58 PM
1016 Linam Avenue Southeast
1016 Liman Ave SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
1016 Liman Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS HOME DOES ACCEPT THE HOUSING PROGRAM
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast have any available units?
1016 Linam Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Linam Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Linam Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
