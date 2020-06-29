All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649

1016 Howell Mill Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
Rent;$1265-1754
Community Amenities

Elevator
Complimentary WiFi throughout the common areas
Cyber Cafe w/ Individual Work Stations, laptop tables, coffee and tea service, as well as the loft lounge, complete with mobile furniture
24-Hr Fitness Center with Cardio Room, Strength-Building Equipment, Stretching/Yoga Studio and Free Weights
Media Lounge with Big Screen TV and Group Seating, Prep Kitchen w/ Wet Bar, and Pub Tables Overlooking the Courtyard
Barbeque Grills and Outdoor Dining Tables
Private Courtyard with Lush Landscaping and Expansive Pet-Friendly Lawn, Zen-Inspired Slate Reflection Fountain
Four Buildings connected with open breezeways
Parking deck with access to each level
Guest parking available
Card-controlled Gated Entry and Garage Available
Storage Units Available
Real Chow Baby, Atlantas First create-your-own stir-fry, is on the ground level
Walk to various shops and restaurants in the Midtown West neighborhood

Apartment Amenities:

Great Views of Atlanta
Loft*
Expansive 10 Ft. Ceilings
Extra Storage in Select Homes
Washer and Dryer in Unit
Gourmet kitchens with tiled back splashes
Microwave in Select Homes
Dishwasher
Frost Free Refrigerator
Ice Maker
Garbage Disposal
Ceramic Tile Finishes in Baths
Walk in Closets
Ceiling Fans
Private Balcony/Patio
Cable Ready
Wheelchair Access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 have any available units?
1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 have?
Some of 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 offers parking.
Does 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 have a pool?
No, 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 have accessible units?
Yes, 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 has accessible units.
Does 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 649 has units with dishwashers.

