1016 Howell Mill Rd Unit: 1404

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking internet access pet friendly yoga

Community Amenities



Elevator

Complimentary WiFi throughout the common areas

Cyber Cafe w/ Individual Work Stations, laptop tables, coffee and tea service, as well as the loft lounge, complete with mobile furniture

24-Hr Fitness Center with Cardio Room, Strength-Building Equipment, Stretching/Yoga Studio and Free Weights

Media Lounge with Big Screen TV and Group Seating, Prep Kitchen w/ Wet Bar, and Pub Tables Overlooking the Courtyard

Barbeque Grills and Outdoor Dining Tables

Private Courtyard with Lush Landscaping and Expansive Pet-Friendly Lawn, Zen-Inspired Slate Reflection Fountain

Four Buildings connected with open breezeways

Parking deck with access to each level

Guest parking available

Card-controlled Gated Entry and Garage Available

Storage Units Available

Real Chow Baby, Atlantas First create-your-own stir-fry, is on the ground level

Walk to various shops and restaurants in the Midtown West neighborhood



Apartment Amenities:



Great Views of Atlanta

Loft*

Expansive 10 Ft. Ceilings

Extra Storage in Select Homes

Washer and Dryer in Unit

Gourmet kitchens with tiled back splashes

Microwave in Select Homes

Dishwasher

Frost Free Refrigerator

Ice Maker

Garbage Disposal

Ceramic Tile Finishes in Baths

Walk in Closets

Ceiling Fans

Private Balcony/Patio

Cable Ready

Wheelchair Access