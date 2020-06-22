All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
1012 Ardwick Court Southeast
1012 Ardwick Court Southeast

1012 Ardwick Court SE · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Ardwick Court SE, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast have any available units?
1012 Ardwick Court Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Ardwick Court Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast offer parking?
No, 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast have a pool?
No, 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Ardwick Court Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
