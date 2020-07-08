All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1008 Williams Mill Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1008 Williams Mill Road NE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:48 PM

1008 Williams Mill Road NE

1008 Williams Mill Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Poncey-Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1008 Williams Mill Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FULLY FURNISHED. This beautifully renovated modern French farmhouse is elegant, functional & one of a kind. Imported marble countertops, authentic French tile, high end finishes, open main floor, natural light amazing sunroom can be addl seating area/playroom. 4 large BR/3 full BA. Master bedroom has adjacent office & huge closet & bathroom. Beautiful backyard & off-street parking. Located on a private street in Poncey-Highland, walking distance to Inman Park, Virginia Highlands, Ponce City Market, dining/shopping, Krog Street Market & Beltline. 4 miles from Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Williams Mill Road NE have any available units?
1008 Williams Mill Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1008 Williams Mill Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Williams Mill Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Williams Mill Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Williams Mill Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1008 Williams Mill Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Williams Mill Road NE offers parking.
Does 1008 Williams Mill Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Williams Mill Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Williams Mill Road NE have a pool?
No, 1008 Williams Mill Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Williams Mill Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1008 Williams Mill Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Williams Mill Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Williams Mill Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Williams Mill Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Williams Mill Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Freedom Park Heights
478 North Highland Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus