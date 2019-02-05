1005 Hampton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

PRE-LEASE FOR FALL 2020! ONE BLOCK FROM TECH!

Georgia Tech area!! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, pre-leasing for August 2020!!

Sunroom, Back yard, Dinning room. Located in Midtown Atlanta.

Convenient to everything MIDTOWN ATLANTA has to offer.

Public transit, Atlantic Station, and nightlife!

Nice breakfast area with patio.

Lawn Care included for students!



Great unit for students. Everyone has access to the kitchen area, no living room in this unit.

Spacious 3bedroom, 1bath with fenced in back yard! Includes washer and dryer. Great for Georgia Tech Staff or Student! Pre-Leasing for August move in!