All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1005 Hampton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1005 Hampton Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1005 Hampton Street

1005 Hampton Street Northwest · (404) 907-4093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Home Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1005 Hampton Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 4

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
PRE-LEASE FOR FALL 2020! ONE BLOCK FROM TECH!
Georgia Tech area!! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, pre-leasing for August 2020!!
Sunroom, Back yard, Dinning room. Located in Midtown Atlanta.
Convenient to everything MIDTOWN ATLANTA has to offer.
Public transit, Atlantic Station, and nightlife!
Nice breakfast area with patio.
Lawn Care included for students!

UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning
Dishwasher
Fenced yard
Hardwood floors
Refrigerator
Microwave
Oven / range
Washer & Dryer
Heat

Great unit for students. Everyone has access to the kitchen area, no living room in this unit.
Contact us today now to get more exciting information!!!
WE ARE EXCITING TO HAVE YOU ONBOARD!
Spacious 3bedroom, 1bath with fenced in back yard! Includes washer and dryer. Great for Georgia Tech Staff or Student! Pre-Leasing for August move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Hampton Street have any available units?
1005 Hampton Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Hampton Street have?
Some of 1005 Hampton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Hampton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Hampton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Hampton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Hampton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1005 Hampton Street offer parking?
No, 1005 Hampton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Hampton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Hampton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Hampton Street have a pool?
No, 1005 Hampton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Hampton Street have accessible units?
No, 1005 Hampton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Hampton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Hampton Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1005 Hampton Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity