1004 E Paces Chase NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Immaculate 3 bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome is located in a Beautiful Gated Buckhead Community. This Townhome Offers Lrg Open Living Spaces, Tons of Natural Light. Features: Premium Kitchen, Over-Sized Master w/ Custom Closets & Hdwd Flrs on Main. You Won't Find A More Pristine Townhome In Buckhead. Full Daylight terrace Level + Rear Deck. Amenities: Salt Water Pool + Dog Park. Award-Winning Sarah Smith Elementary School. Parking for 4 Cars! (garage + pad) + Guest Parking. Walk To Lenox Sq., Phipps Pl, Restaurants, Publix, Target & Nearby Lenox Marta Train!