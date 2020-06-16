All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 3 2019 at 6:05 AM

1004 E Paces Chase NE

1004 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1004 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
Ridgedale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Immaculate 3 bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome is located in a Beautiful Gated Buckhead Community. This Townhome Offers Lrg Open Living Spaces, Tons of Natural Light. Features: Premium Kitchen, Over-Sized Master w/ Custom Closets & Hdwd Flrs on Main. You Won't Find A More Pristine Townhome In Buckhead. Full Daylight terrace Level + Rear Deck. Amenities: Salt Water Pool + Dog Park. Award-Winning Sarah Smith Elementary School. Parking for 4 Cars! (garage + pad) + Guest Parking. Walk To Lenox Sq., Phipps Pl, Restaurants, Publix, Target & Nearby Lenox Marta Train!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 E Paces Chase NE have any available units?
1004 E Paces Chase NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 E Paces Chase NE have?
Some of 1004 E Paces Chase NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 E Paces Chase NE currently offering any rent specials?
1004 E Paces Chase NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 E Paces Chase NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 E Paces Chase NE is pet friendly.
Does 1004 E Paces Chase NE offer parking?
Yes, 1004 E Paces Chase NE offers parking.
Does 1004 E Paces Chase NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 E Paces Chase NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 E Paces Chase NE have a pool?
Yes, 1004 E Paces Chase NE has a pool.
Does 1004 E Paces Chase NE have accessible units?
No, 1004 E Paces Chase NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 E Paces Chase NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 E Paces Chase NE has units with dishwashers.
