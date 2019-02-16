1002 Moreland Avenue SE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Like New Rental in trendy close-in location! HALF A MONTH FREE RENT! Minutes to East Atlanta Village, Glenwood Park & downtown! Beautiful complete renovation of this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow! Faces Moreland & has wrought iron entry gate. Spacious family room with decorative fireplace. Gleaming hardwoods throughout! Contemporary updated kitchen with new cabinets, new flooring, stainless appliances & granite counters! Bath remodeled with new tile and vanity! Need good rental history & credit! No Section 8 Availability.