1002 Moreland Avenue SE.
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1002 Moreland Avenue SE
Last updated November 4 2019 at 12:07 PM

1002 Moreland Avenue SE

1002 Moreland Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Like New Rental in trendy close-in location! HALF A MONTH FREE RENT! Minutes to East Atlanta Village, Glenwood Park & downtown! Beautiful complete renovation of this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow! Faces Moreland & has wrought iron entry gate. Spacious family room with decorative fireplace. Gleaming hardwoods throughout! Contemporary updated kitchen with new cabinets, new flooring, stainless appliances & granite counters! Bath remodeled with new tile and vanity! Need good rental history & credit! No Section 8 Availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1002 Moreland Avenue SE have any available units?
1002 Moreland Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 Moreland Avenue SE have?
Some of 1002 Moreland Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Moreland Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Moreland Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Moreland Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Moreland Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1002 Moreland Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Moreland Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 1002 Moreland Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Moreland Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Moreland Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1002 Moreland Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Moreland Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1002 Moreland Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Moreland Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Moreland Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

