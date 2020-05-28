All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

1001 Northside Drive Northwest

1001 Northside Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Northside Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS

We are taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously. We are closely monitoring the situation and have precautions in place to ensure a clean, healthy and safe environment at all of our properties. We are one Country that must work together. We all must do our part. Practicing Social Distancing is very important. STOP THE SPREAD!

** Midtown Oasis is a great place to practice Social Distancing**

Midtown Oasis is a beautiful modern fully furnished corporate suite that is located in an upscale mid-rise community in the heart of Midtown Atlanta.

Our luxurious 1 bed/1bath suite offers a spacious floorplan with great amenities and essentials that you may need for a pleasant and memorable stay for our guests to enjoy. This amazing suite is suited for anyone who chooses to enjoy the city as they relax in our wonderful luxury style suite.

This luxury suite is equipped with a comfortable Queen-size bed and 42’ inch Smart 4K HDTV in the bedroom and a Queen-size pull out sofa sleeper and 55” inch Smart 4K HDTV in the Livingroom to accommodate our guests. Unfortunately, this corporate suite does not allow, smoking, pets or parties.

Amenities included: Flat-screen 4K Smart HDTV’s with 200+ cable channels and the latest streaming apps, walk-in closet, smart thermostat, smart lock remote access, fully functional kitchen with a dishwasher and stainless-steel appliances, updated bathroom, washer and dryer, bed linens, towels, covered balcony with view of the city and much more…

Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet/Wi-Fi, air conditioning and water.

Community amenities included: Secured covered parking garage, 24-hour fitness center, resort-styled swimming pool, 24-hour business center with cybercafé and private conference room, outdoor grills, outdoor dining, clubhouse with games, kitchenette area, dining areas, TV's and pool table, great restaurants and shopping on the 1st floor of the building.

Date Available: Apr 13th 2020. $2,500/month rent. $600 security deposit required.

If this space is not available or does not fit your needs, please take a look at our other corporate suites that may be available for your future accommodations at www.thesuiteconnect.com

Please submit the form on this page or contact Suite Connect at 404-990-1119 or email: info@thesuiteconnect.com to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Northside Drive Northwest have any available units?
1001 Northside Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Northside Drive Northwest have?
Some of 1001 Northside Drive Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Northside Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Northside Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Northside Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Northside Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1001 Northside Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Northside Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 1001 Northside Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Northside Drive Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Northside Drive Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Northside Drive Northwest has a pool.
Does 1001 Northside Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1001 Northside Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Northside Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Northside Drive Northwest has units with dishwashers.

