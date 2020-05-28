1001 Northside Drive Northwest

Amenities

We are taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously. We are closely monitoring the situation and have precautions in place to ensure a clean, healthy and safe environment at all of our properties. We are one Country that must work together. We all must do our part. Practicing Social Distancing is very important. STOP THE SPREAD!



** Midtown Oasis is a great place to practice Social Distancing**



Midtown Oasis is a beautiful modern fully furnished corporate suite that is located in an upscale mid-rise community in the heart of Midtown Atlanta.



Our luxurious 1 bed/1bath suite offers a spacious floorplan with great amenities and essentials that you may need for a pleasant and memorable stay for our guests to enjoy. This amazing suite is suited for anyone who chooses to enjoy the city as they relax in our wonderful luxury style suite.



This luxury suite is equipped with a comfortable Queen-size bed and 42’ inch Smart 4K HDTV in the bedroom and a Queen-size pull out sofa sleeper and 55” inch Smart 4K HDTV in the Livingroom to accommodate our guests. Unfortunately, this corporate suite does not allow, smoking, pets or parties.



Amenities included: Flat-screen 4K Smart HDTV’s with 200+ cable channels and the latest streaming apps, walk-in closet, smart thermostat, smart lock remote access, fully functional kitchen with a dishwasher and stainless-steel appliances, updated bathroom, washer and dryer, bed linens, towels, covered balcony with view of the city and much more…



Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet/Wi-Fi, air conditioning and water.



Community amenities included: Secured covered parking garage, 24-hour fitness center, resort-styled swimming pool, 24-hour business center with cybercafé and private conference room, outdoor grills, outdoor dining, clubhouse with games, kitchenette area, dining areas, TV's and pool table, great restaurants and shopping on the 1st floor of the building.



Date Available: Apr 13th 2020. $2,500/month rent. $600 security deposit required.



If this space is not available or does not fit your needs, please take a look at our other corporate suites that may be available for your future accommodations at www.thesuiteconnect.com



Please submit the form on this page or contact Suite Connect at 404-990-1119 or email: info@thesuiteconnect.com to learn more.