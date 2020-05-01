All apartments in Atlanta
1001 Lindridge Way NE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

1001 Lindridge Way NE

1001 Lindridge Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Lindridge Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
~2 Bed 2 Bath Buckhead Ranch in Martin Manor!~ - Welcome home to this lovely ranch in the sought-after Buckhead neighborhood of Lindridge Martin Manor! This home features hardwood floors, tons of natural light and fresh paint throughout. Enjoy 2 master bedrooms, 2 full baths, an attic conversion perfect for an office or art studio, open concept eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and built-ins, stainless steel appliances and a generous amount of cabinet space. Spacious living room / dining room combo. Screened in porch of the back. Private backyard with large deck. Washer and dryer included. Plenty of shopping amenities in either direction! Minutes from I85, Emory, CDC, Buckhead, Lindbergh, Midtown and more. Minimum 12 month Lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered with additional deposit & proof of alter. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093.

(RLNE5524995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Lindridge Way NE have any available units?
1001 Lindridge Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Lindridge Way NE have?
Some of 1001 Lindridge Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Lindridge Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Lindridge Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Lindridge Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Lindridge Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Lindridge Way NE offer parking?
No, 1001 Lindridge Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Lindridge Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Lindridge Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Lindridge Way NE have a pool?
No, 1001 Lindridge Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Lindridge Way NE have accessible units?
No, 1001 Lindridge Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Lindridge Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Lindridge Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.

