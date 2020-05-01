1001 Lindridge Way NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

~2 Bed 2 Bath Buckhead Ranch in Martin Manor!~ - Welcome home to this lovely ranch in the sought-after Buckhead neighborhood of Lindridge Martin Manor! This home features hardwood floors, tons of natural light and fresh paint throughout. Enjoy 2 master bedrooms, 2 full baths, an attic conversion perfect for an office or art studio, open concept eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and built-ins, stainless steel appliances and a generous amount of cabinet space. Spacious living room / dining room combo. Screened in porch of the back. Private backyard with large deck. Washer and dryer included. Plenty of shopping amenities in either direction! Minutes from I85, Emory, CDC, Buckhead, Lindbergh, Midtown and more. Minimum 12 month Lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered with additional deposit & proof of alter. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093.



(RLNE5524995)