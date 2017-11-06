1000 Greenwood Avenue NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEWLY RENOVATED 1BD/ 1BA IN THE HEART OF "VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS", STEPS FROM RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND NIGHTLIFE. UNIT FEATURES LARGE OPEN BEDROOM W/HRDWD FLRS, SEPARATED FULL KITCHEN AND BATH WITH ALL THE AMENITIES. WONT LAST LONG!