1000 Greenwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306 Virginia Highland
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED 1BD/ 1BA IN THE HEART OF "VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS", STEPS FROM RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND NIGHTLIFE. UNIT FEATURES LARGE OPEN BEDROOM W/HRDWD FLRS, SEPARATED FULL KITCHEN AND BATH WITH ALL THE AMENITIES. WONT LAST LONG!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE have any available units?
1000 Greenwood Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE have?
Some of 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Greenwood Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.