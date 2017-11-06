All apartments in Atlanta
1000 Greenwood Avenue NE
1000 Greenwood Avenue NE

1000 Greenwood Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Greenwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED 1BD/ 1BA IN THE HEART OF "VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS", STEPS FROM RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND NIGHTLIFE. UNIT FEATURES LARGE OPEN BEDROOM W/HRDWD FLRS, SEPARATED FULL KITCHEN AND BATH WITH ALL THE AMENITIES. WONT LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE have any available units?
1000 Greenwood Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE have?
Some of 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Greenwood Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Greenwood Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
