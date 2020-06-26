1000 Dovers Alley Southwest

Amenities

MUST SEE!! Charming renovated Ranch with basement in the heart of Oakland City. Beautiful private hideaway awaits you. Enjoy one of Atlanta's hottest Beltline neighborhoods. Amazing landscaping on quiet street, perfect for family time or relaxing with friends. Covered front porch, rear deck, new windows, flooring, kitchen & stainless steel appliances. Full basement with separate entry, full kitchen, bedroom & full bathroom(perfect for mother in law or teen suite). Near major highways, public transportation & restaurants. Minutes from Beltline. WON'T LAST!!