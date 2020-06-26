All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1000 Dovers Alley Southwest
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:23 PM

1000 Dovers Alley Southwest

1000 Dovers Alley Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 Dovers Alley Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Bush Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
MUST SEE!! Charming renovated Ranch with basement in the heart of Oakland City. Beautiful private hideaway awaits you. Enjoy one of Atlanta's hottest Beltline neighborhoods. Amazing landscaping on quiet street, perfect for family time or relaxing with friends. Covered front porch, rear deck, new windows, flooring, kitchen & stainless steel appliances. Full basement with separate entry, full kitchen, bedroom & full bathroom(perfect for mother in law or teen suite). Near major highways, public transportation & restaurants. Minutes from Beltline. WON'T LAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest have any available units?
1000 Dovers Alley Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Dovers Alley Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest offer parking?
No, 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest have a pool?
No, 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Dovers Alley Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Novel O4W
525 North Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus