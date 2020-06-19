1 S Prado NE

Amenities

Completely renovated condo in highly sought after historic Ansley Park location! Come see this elegant ground floor unit in the historic 1920's J. Neel Reid Della Manta building across from Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Tremendous natural light and high end finishes throughout. Ten foot ceilings, hardwoods, extensive trim, soapstone countertops, marble counter in bathrooms, etc. Assigned parking spot with additional parking available on street. Bldg is on the National Register of Historic Places. Easy walk to parks, playground,restaurants, MARTA, etc.