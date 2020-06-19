All apartments in Atlanta
1 S Prado NE

1 South Prado Northeast · (404) 603-8833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 South Prado Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Completely renovated condo in highly sought after historic Ansley Park location! Come see this elegant ground floor unit in the historic 1920's J. Neel Reid Della Manta building across from Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Tremendous natural light and high end finishes throughout. Ten foot ceilings, hardwoods, extensive trim, soapstone countertops, marble counter in bathrooms, etc. Assigned parking spot with additional parking available on street. Bldg is on the National Register of Historic Places. Easy walk to parks, playground,restaurants, MARTA, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 S Prado NE have any available units?
1 S Prado NE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 S Prado NE have?
Some of 1 S Prado NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 S Prado NE currently offering any rent specials?
1 S Prado NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 S Prado NE pet-friendly?
No, 1 S Prado NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1 S Prado NE offer parking?
Yes, 1 S Prado NE does offer parking.
Does 1 S Prado NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 S Prado NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 S Prado NE have a pool?
No, 1 S Prado NE does not have a pool.
Does 1 S Prado NE have accessible units?
No, 1 S Prado NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1 S Prado NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 S Prado NE has units with dishwashers.
