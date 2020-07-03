All apartments in Atlanta
05 Buckhead

3242 Peachtree Road · No Longer Available
Location

3242 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom unit available in Buckhead! 1 mo free! - Property Id: 258545

Top shelf two bedroom high rise unit available in Buckhead! 1 mo free!

If this unit isn't what you're looking for, don't worry! I have access to every rental in the "Greater Atlanta" area. At The Charlesworth Group, we're a full service real estate/relocation company with over 20 years of experience in the Atlanta rental market. We're your experienced guide to finding the perfect rental and our service is 100% Free! I can cut through all the red tape to save you time and money while helping you make the most educated decision on the rental that's right for you!

For more information on this rental please contact Zach Moss, Licensed Real Estate Agent at The Charlesworth Group.

Cell: 404-263-3354 (preferred)

Office: 404-835-7352

***Pricing is based on availability, move date and a few other factors. Please keep in mind that pricing is subject to change hourly, daily, weekly and monthly. PRIVATE RENTALS MAY INCUR A FEE AND NEED A SIGNED AGREEMENT IN PLACE***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258545
Property Id 258545

(RLNE5704907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 05 Buckhead have any available units?
05 Buckhead doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 05 Buckhead have?
Some of 05 Buckhead's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 05 Buckhead currently offering any rent specials?
05 Buckhead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 05 Buckhead pet-friendly?
Yes, 05 Buckhead is pet friendly.
Does 05 Buckhead offer parking?
No, 05 Buckhead does not offer parking.
Does 05 Buckhead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 05 Buckhead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 05 Buckhead have a pool?
No, 05 Buckhead does not have a pool.
Does 05 Buckhead have accessible units?
No, 05 Buckhead does not have accessible units.
Does 05 Buckhead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 05 Buckhead has units with dishwashers.

