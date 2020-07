Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill community garden internet access online portal

From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens. Featuring charming single-level and ranch-style homes with one-car garages, The Cottages offers an unmatched Athens living experience. Residents can enjoy a variety of interior features including wide doorways, a zero-step entry into the home, attached garages and more than 200 square feet of storage space in the attic. With rich landscaping and an expansive community clubhouse, exercise room and pool, our community also offers resort-style living with all of the features of Bogart and Athens close by. Contact us to learn more about our homes today.