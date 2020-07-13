Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup oven recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking playground internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center cc payments e-payments package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Serene at Northside is conveniently located near downtown Athens, the University of Georgia, Athens Tech, and some of the area's most popular dining and shopping destinations. The community offers spacious 2 and 3-bedroom floorplans with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens and amenities such as convenient on-site parking options, tile floors, and high-speed internet access. Our professional on-site management team will help you find the ideal floorplan and ensure that you are another resident that loves calling our community home! Serene at Northside is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.