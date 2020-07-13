All apartments in Athens
Athens, GA
Serene at Northside
Serene at Northside

205 Old Hull Rd · (706) 252-3442
Location

205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA 30601
North Avenue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B06 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit A05 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Unit C03 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Serene at Northside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Serene at Northside is conveniently located near downtown Athens, the University of Georgia, Athens Tech, and some of the area's most popular dining and shopping destinations. The community offers spacious 2 and 3-bedroom floorplans with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens and amenities such as convenient on-site parking options, tile floors, and high-speed internet access. Our professional on-site management team will help you find the ideal floorplan and ensure that you are another resident that loves calling our community home! Serene at Northside is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed (Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow )
Parking Details: 2 space provided.
Storage Details: Storage available at renters expense

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Serene at Northside have any available units?
Serene at Northside has 3 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Serene at Northside have?
Some of Serene at Northside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Serene at Northside currently offering any rent specials?
Serene at Northside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Serene at Northside pet-friendly?
Yes, Serene at Northside is pet friendly.
Does Serene at Northside offer parking?
Yes, Serene at Northside offers parking.
Does Serene at Northside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Serene at Northside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Serene at Northside have a pool?
No, Serene at Northside does not have a pool.
Does Serene at Northside have accessible units?
Yes, Serene at Northside has accessible units.
Does Serene at Northside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Serene at Northside has units with dishwashers.
Does Serene at Northside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Serene at Northside has units with air conditioning.
