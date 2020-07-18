All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 5472 Lexington Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, GA
/
5472 Lexington Rd
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5472 Lexington Rd

5472 Lexington Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5472 Lexington Rd, Athens, GA 30605

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5472 Lexington Rd Available 08/10/20 Cute and affordable 2 bedroom unit in Winterville available August! - Available 2 bedroom 1 bath in a convenient location on Lexington Rd in Winterville. Private fenced yard with country feel.

(RLNE5905764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5472 Lexington Rd have any available units?
5472 Lexington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, GA.
Is 5472 Lexington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5472 Lexington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5472 Lexington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5472 Lexington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 5472 Lexington Rd offer parking?
No, 5472 Lexington Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5472 Lexington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5472 Lexington Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5472 Lexington Rd have a pool?
No, 5472 Lexington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5472 Lexington Rd have accessible units?
No, 5472 Lexington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5472 Lexington Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5472 Lexington Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5472 Lexington Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5472 Lexington Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd
Athens, GA 30601
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq
Athens, GA 30605
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd
Athens, GA 30606
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane
Athens, GA 30606
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St
Athens, GA 30601
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr.
Athens, GA 30605

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 Bedrooms
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GANorcross, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GA
Anderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar Creek
Oak Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University