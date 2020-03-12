All apartments in Athens
418 N. Chase Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

418 N. Chase Street

418 North Chase Street · (706) 546-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 North Chase Street, Athens, GA 30606
Cobbham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Athens, GA 30606

4 bedrooms
1 bathroom
W&D Connections
Central Heat & Air
Quick walk downtown
Ample off-street parking

Convenient 4BR/1BA in Downtown Athens!

All new updates in the bathroom and FOUR bedrooms! GIANT eat-in kitchen with new sink cabinets, washer and dryer connections, foyer, front and back porch space galore, extra large bedrooms AND an oversized dining room/living room. Top level is one HUGE room with cool exposed brick chimney, which can be subdivided into a bonus room and a bedroom. We love this funky downtown abode and know that you will too.

Cat friendly! Sorry, no dogs please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 N. Chase Street have any available units?
418 N. Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, GA.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 N. Chase Street have?
Some of 418 N. Chase Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 N. Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
418 N. Chase Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 N. Chase Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 N. Chase Street is pet friendly.
Does 418 N. Chase Street offer parking?
Yes, 418 N. Chase Street does offer parking.
Does 418 N. Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 N. Chase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 N. Chase Street have a pool?
No, 418 N. Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 418 N. Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 418 N. Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 418 N. Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 N. Chase Street does not have units with dishwashers.
