418 N. Chase Street

Amenities
Athens, GA 30606
4 bedrooms
1 bathroom
W&D Connections
Central Heat & Air
Quick walk downtown
Ample off-street parking
Convenient 4BR/1BA in Downtown Athens!
All new updates in the bathroom and FOUR bedrooms! GIANT eat-in kitchen with new sink cabinets, washer and dryer connections, foyer, front and back porch space galore, extra large bedrooms AND an oversized dining room/living room. Top level is one HUGE room with cool exposed brick chimney, which can be subdivided into a bonus room and a bedroom. We love this funky downtown abode and know that you will too.
Cat friendly! Sorry, no dogs please.