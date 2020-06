Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

PRELEASING FOR FALL 2017

The location cannot get much better! These 1br/1bath apartments are walking distance to campus and are located in the heart of Five Points. These charming apartments offer a quiet atmosphere and are perfect for grad students and young professionals. Washer and dryers are available in some units.

One parking spot per unit. Washers and Dryers included. Electric Heat, widow unit built in for AC.

Separate fee for water & sewage

No Pets Allowed