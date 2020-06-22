232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F.

Amenities
2 Bedroom/2 bath with perfect location only 3 miles to downtown/campus and shopping.
Units have laminate wood floors in main living room, dining room, and kitchen; plush carpet in bedrooms. Private full baths with tubs. Townhouse and flat floorplans.
Kitchen complete with fridge with ice maker, microwave, dishwasher, and huge pantry. Full size washer/dryer included. Patio or balcony large enough for 5 piece table and grill!
Townhouse has an extra half bath downstairs, two full private baths upstairs; vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, linen closet.
Flat has largest living room, can fit oversized sofa and loveseat! Coat closet, two full baths, walk-in level, large bedrooms.
Amenities include clubhouse with two-tier pool, 8-piece workout room and 2 tanning beds, all accessed with keycard.