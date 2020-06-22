All apartments in Athens
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F

232 Epps Bridge Rd · (706) 621-9017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

232 Epps Bridge Rd, Athens, GA 30606
Atlanta Highway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 11

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
2 Bedroom/2 bath with perfect location only 3 miles to downtown/campus and shopping.

Units have laminate wood floors in main living room, dining room, and kitchen; plush carpet in bedrooms. Private full baths with tubs. Townhouse and flat floorplans.

Kitchen complete with fridge with ice maker, microwave, dishwasher, and huge pantry. Full size washer/dryer included. Patio or balcony large enough for 5 piece table and grill!

Townhouse has an extra half bath downstairs, two full private baths upstairs; vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, linen closet.

Flat has largest living room, can fit oversized sofa and loveseat! Coat closet, two full baths, walk-in level, large bedrooms.

Amenities include clubhouse with two-tier pool, 8-piece workout room and 2 tanning beds, all accessed with keycard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F have any available units?
232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F have?
Some of 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F currently offering any rent specials?
232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F pet-friendly?
No, 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F offer parking?
No, 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F does not offer parking.
Does 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F have a pool?
Yes, 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F has a pool.
Does 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F have accessible units?
No, 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F has units with dishwashers.

