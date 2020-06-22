232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

2 Bedroom/2 bath with perfect location only 3 miles to downtown/campus and shopping.



Units have laminate wood floors in main living room, dining room, and kitchen; plush carpet in bedrooms. Private full baths with tubs. Townhouse and flat floorplans.



Kitchen complete with fridge with ice maker, microwave, dishwasher, and huge pantry. Full size washer/dryer included. Patio or balcony large enough for 5 piece table and grill!



Townhouse has an extra half bath downstairs, two full private baths upstairs; vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, linen closet.



Flat has largest living room, can fit oversized sofa and loveseat! Coat closet, two full baths, walk-in level, large bedrooms.



Amenities include clubhouse with two-tier pool, 8-piece workout room and 2 tanning beds, all accessed with keycard.