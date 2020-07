Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home located on the Westside off Timothy Rd! Available July 10th! - Available July 17th!- 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Classic Brick Home located on the Westside off Timothy Rd! Walls have a new coat of paint and the bedrooms have new carpet! Large Den with Fireplace and a great room with fireplace that provides lots of space! Five bedrooms, Three full bathrooms, Kitchen, and basement! GAS & ELECTRIC. Washer & Dryer Hook Ups Only. Some pets okay with non-refundable pet fee & management approval with 2 PET LIMIT. Please see athenamanagement.net for property information. Call us to schedule a viewing! 706-549-6070 Applications are online at - athenamanagement.net Available July 17th!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5899214)