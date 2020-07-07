1735 Cedar Shoals Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Athens. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, yard, and security system available . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,350/month rent. $1,350 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Carol Williams at 706-201-3044 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.