Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

1735 Cedar Shoals Drive

1735 Cedar Shoals Drive · (706) 201-3044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1735 Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens, GA 30605
Cedar Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1735 · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Athens. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, yard, and security system available . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,350/month rent. $1,350 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Carol Williams at 706-201-3044 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive have any available units?
1735 Cedar Shoals Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive have?
Some of 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Cedar Shoals Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive offers parking.
Does 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive have a pool?
No, 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive have accessible units?
No, 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1735 Cedar Shoals Drive has units with air conditioning.
