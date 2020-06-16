Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 Available 09/22/20 Terraces #20 - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER! - Convenient location on west side of Athens with easy accessibility to Downtown Athens and UGA as well as west side shopping, hospitals, and quick access toward Atlanta. The floor plan design is an open Loft Style.



2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths with granite counter tops, 1 Half Bath Study with Hardwood Floors Great Room with 11+ ft ceilings and Polished Concrete Floors

Kitchen with granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances

Washer and Dryer included

Walled patio for privacy



AVAIL SEPT 2020.



