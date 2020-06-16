Amenities
1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 Available 09/22/20 Terraces #20 - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER! - Convenient location on west side of Athens with easy accessibility to Downtown Athens and UGA as well as west side shopping, hospitals, and quick access toward Atlanta. The floor plan design is an open Loft Style.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths with granite counter tops, 1 Half Bath Study with Hardwood Floors Great Room with 11+ ft ceilings and Polished Concrete Floors
Kitchen with granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances
Washer and Dryer included
Walled patio for privacy
AVAIL SEPT 2020.
(RLNE4515435)