All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, GA
/
1500 Timothy Road Unit 20
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1500 Timothy Road Unit 20

1500 Timothy Road · (706) 559-4520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1500 Timothy Road, Athens, GA 30606
St. George Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 Available 09/22/20 Terraces #20 - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER! - Convenient location on west side of Athens with easy accessibility to Downtown Athens and UGA as well as west side shopping, hospitals, and quick access toward Atlanta. The floor plan design is an open Loft Style.

2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths with granite counter tops, 1 Half Bath Study with Hardwood Floors Great Room with 11+ ft ceilings and Polished Concrete Floors
Kitchen with granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances
Washer and Dryer included
Walled patio for privacy

AVAIL SEPT 2020.

(RLNE4515435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 have any available units?
1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 have?
Some of 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 offer parking?
No, 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 have a pool?
No, 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 have accessible units?
No, 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1500 Timothy Road Unit 20?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd
Athens, GA 30601
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq
Athens, GA 30605
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane
Athens, GA 30606
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy
Athens, GA 30606
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St
Athens, GA 30601
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane
Athens, GA 30605
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd
Athens, GA 30606

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 Bedrooms
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GA
Anderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar Creek
Oak Bend
Normaltown

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity