Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

130 Spalding Ct

130 Spalding Court · (706) 202-6487
Location

130 Spalding Court, Athens, GA 30605

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3008 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Available 07/10/20 130 Spalding Court - Property Id: 297937

Very nice 3BR/2BA plus full unfinished basement. Lovely wooded lot with fenced back yard. Walk to new UGA Veterinary School! Great neighborhood (University Heights), close to shopping, schools, etc. Home has a large Great Room with a Fireplace, and a kitchen with new smooth-top range & new dishwasher. There is a Breakfast room & a laundry room off kitchen. Ceramic tile baths, deck, yard. 2-car carport. Wood flooring throughout. New roof!
Property Id 297937

(RLNE5847546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Spalding Ct have any available units?
130 Spalding Ct has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Spalding Ct have?
Some of 130 Spalding Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Spalding Ct currently offering any rent specials?
130 Spalding Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Spalding Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Spalding Ct is pet friendly.
Does 130 Spalding Ct offer parking?
Yes, 130 Spalding Ct does offer parking.
Does 130 Spalding Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Spalding Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Spalding Ct have a pool?
No, 130 Spalding Ct does not have a pool.
Does 130 Spalding Ct have accessible units?
No, 130 Spalding Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Spalding Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Spalding Ct has units with dishwashers.
