Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage media room yoga cats allowed bbq/grill bike storage car wash area game room hot tub lobby tennis court

Welcome home to The Venue Big Creek with the convenience of location and a luxurious lifestyle. Our gated community offers BRAND NEW 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with large floor plans and exquisite interiors. The Venue Big Creek, located in Alpharetta, GA, provides easy access to GA 400 and attractions such as Lake Lanier, North Point Mall, and Windward Business Center. We are just minutes from The Collection at Forsyth and The Avenues. Our homes boast desirable features including granite countertops, stainless appliances, garages, and washer/dryers. Our amenities are unbeatable. Take a swim in our lap-sized pool or head to our gym with yoga/spin studio. Watch a movie in our cozy theater and enjoy complimentary popcorn. Your four-legged friend is welcome here and large dogs are accepted. We are also proud to be in the prestigious Forsyth County School District. Ask about our exclusive Preferred Employer Program and take your personal tour today!