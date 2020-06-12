All apartments in Alpharetta
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
The Lakes at Windward
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

The Lakes at Windward

905 Lake Union Hill Way · (762) 444-6582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06003 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,223

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 08005 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,277

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 11012 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18011 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 20010 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 06006 · Avail. now

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lakes at Windward.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
garage
parking
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
volleyball court
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today.

Introducing The Lakes at Windward apartments, Alpharetta’s best-kept secret! At The Lakes all life's pleasures are right at your fingertips. Atlanta is only 30 minutes away, while The Avalon, Downtown Alpharetta, Deerfield, and Windward are all nearby. Whether you enjoy shopping, a night out, or strolling along Main Street, at The Lakes at Windward apartments you get it all.

Relish in the luxurious decor of our open concept floor plans. Featuring one and two-bedroom apartment layouts, each apartment home comes with granite countertops, 42-inch custom espresso cabinetry, plank flooring and stainless-steel appliances for a comfortable lifestyle. Unwind and relax knowing all your needs are taken care of. Enjoy the beautiful new clubhouse featuring a state-of-the-art business center, world-class fitness center and charming internet cafe with comfortable seating. Cool off at the

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12, 18 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per adult applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Water service: $10/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: No

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lakes at Windward have any available units?
The Lakes at Windward has 21 units available starting at $1,223 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Lakes at Windward have?
Some of The Lakes at Windward's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lakes at Windward currently offering any rent specials?
The Lakes at Windward is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lakes at Windward pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lakes at Windward is pet friendly.
Does The Lakes at Windward offer parking?
Yes, The Lakes at Windward offers parking.
Does The Lakes at Windward have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lakes at Windward offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lakes at Windward have a pool?
Yes, The Lakes at Windward has a pool.
Does The Lakes at Windward have accessible units?
No, The Lakes at Windward does not have accessible units.
Does The Lakes at Windward have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lakes at Windward has units with dishwashers.
Does The Lakes at Windward have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Lakes at Windward has units with air conditioning.
