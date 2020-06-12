Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym playground pool internet access package receiving tennis court garage parking bike storage guest parking hot tub online portal volleyball court

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today.



Introducing The Lakes at Windward apartments, Alpharetta’s best-kept secret! At The Lakes all life's pleasures are right at your fingertips. Atlanta is only 30 minutes away, while The Avalon, Downtown Alpharetta, Deerfield, and Windward are all nearby. Whether you enjoy shopping, a night out, or strolling along Main Street, at The Lakes at Windward apartments you get it all.



Relish in the luxurious decor of our open concept floor plans. Featuring one and two-bedroom apartment layouts, each apartment home comes with granite countertops, 42-inch custom espresso cabinetry, plank flooring and stainless-steel appliances for a comfortable lifestyle. Unwind and relax knowing all your needs are taken care of. Enjoy the beautiful new clubhouse featuring a state-of-the-art business center, world-class fitness center and charming internet cafe with comfortable seating. Cool off at the