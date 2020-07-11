All apartments in Alpharetta
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:21 PM

IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield

1800 Deerfield Pt · (762) 585-2635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $75 Application Fee and $150.00 Admin Fee. WAIVED Security Deposit (a $150 value)* *On approved credit, new residents only, additional restrictions may apply
Location

1800 Deerfield Pt, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 011117 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 011317 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 011322 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 011028 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 010734 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 011635 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
trash valet
cats allowed
garage
parking
coffee bar
conference room
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
tennis court
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield provides luxury apartment living in Northeast Alpharetta. With a variety of floor plans, you are sure to find one that fits your lifestyle. Discover an appealing setting of cypress trees, graceful archways and lush landscaping, all nestled among nature reserves and trails.

A community feeling is what you get at IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield. Relax outdoors in style at our resort-style pool and beautiful outdoor kitchen with seated lounge area, or enjoy a fun filled day with your children at our playground. If indoor exercise is your passion, experience an invigorating work out in the fully-equipped fitness center. If you need to get work done and need a business center, we have got you covered. All this and an apartment full of conveniences, we believe there is something for everyone at IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield.

Conveniently located near many shops and restaurants in Alpharetta, you will find that the lifestyle you desire is right outside your front door when you live at IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield. Come home to luxury apartment living. Come home to IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 application fee; $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield have any available units?
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield has 22 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield have?
Some of IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield currently offering any rent specials?
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield is offering the following rent specials: MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $75 Application Fee and $150.00 Admin Fee. WAIVED Security Deposit (a $150 value)* *On approved credit, new residents only, additional restrictions may apply
Is IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield is pet friendly.
Does IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield offer parking?
Yes, IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield offers parking.
Does IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield have a pool?
Yes, IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield has a pool.
Does IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield have accessible units?
No, IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield does not have accessible units.
Does IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield has units with dishwashers.
Does IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield has units with air conditioning.
