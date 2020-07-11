Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill online portal trash valet cats allowed garage parking coffee bar conference room green community guest parking internet access internet cafe tennis court

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield provides luxury apartment living in Northeast Alpharetta. With a variety of floor plans, you are sure to find one that fits your lifestyle. Discover an appealing setting of cypress trees, graceful archways and lush landscaping, all nestled among nature reserves and trails.



A community feeling is what you get at IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield. Relax outdoors in style at our resort-style pool and beautiful outdoor kitchen with seated lounge area, or enjoy a fun filled day with your children at our playground. If indoor exercise is your passion, experience an invigorating work out in the fully-equipped fitness center. If you need to get work done and need a business center, we have got you covered. All this and an apartment full of conveniences, we believe there is something for everyone at IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield.



Conveniently located near many shops and restaurants in Alpharetta, you will find that the lifestyle you desire is right outside your front door when you live at IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield. Come home to luxury apartment living. Come home to IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield.