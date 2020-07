Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area playground pool 24hr maintenance tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly business center

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Alpharetta is comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located in the beautiful suburb of Alpharetta, GA. Each home includes an array of interior amenities from fully equipped gourmet kitchens to in-home washer/dryers to a private patio, balcony or sunroom, perfect for relaxation. Community amenities include two lit tennis courts, a resort-style pool, a playground and more.



IMT Alpharetta is located within the blue award-winning Creekview Elementary, Webb Bridge Middle, and Alpharetta high school districts and has close proximity to Avalon Shopping District and North Point Mall. With close proximity to MARTA, IMT Alpharetta gives residents an easy commute and all the best that the greater Alpharetta area has to offer.



Come home to IMT Alpharetta.