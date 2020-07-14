Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill online portal cats allowed garage business center cc payments dog grooming area e-payments hot tub internet access smoke-free community tennis court trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Deerfield is located in the heart of Milton, surrounded by natural woods and pristine landscaping. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes include custom details like 9-foot ceilings, double vanity sinks, crown molding, hardwood-style flooring and arched entryways. Select apartments feature pristine white woodgrain cabinets, beautiful gray quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash and USB outlets, and select townhomes now feature dark gray modern cabinets, white quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash and USB outlets. Our community is pet-friendly and offers many amenities including a playground, a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area, a dog park and a resort-style swimming pool. Camden Deerfield is conveniently located near GA 400 and is just 20 minutes from Buckhead. Please note that all floor ...