Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:29 PM

Camden Deerfield

Open Now until 6pm
13200 Summit Blvd · (423) 278-9597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13200 Summit Blvd, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7105 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Unit 7108 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6205 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 6105 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 19304 · Avail. Oct 23

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,109

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1456 sqft

Unit 9101 · Avail. now

$2,119

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1456 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Deerfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
cats allowed
garage
business center
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
smoke-free community
tennis court
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Deerfield is located in the heart of Milton, surrounded by natural woods and pristine landscaping. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes include custom details like 9-foot ceilings, double vanity sinks, crown molding, hardwood-style flooring and arched entryways. Select apartments feature pristine white woodgrain cabinets, beautiful gray quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash and USB outlets, and select townhomes now feature dark gray modern cabinets, white quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash and USB outlets. Our community is pet-friendly and offers many amenities including a playground, a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area, a dog park and a resort-style swimming pool. Camden Deerfield is conveniently located near GA 400 and is just 20 minutes from Buckhead. Please note that all floor ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Cable and Internet $95, Valet Living (trash pickup) $31, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: No weight restriction. Restricted Breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.
Parking Details: We have ample open parking for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month; Attached garage: included in townhomes

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Deerfield have any available units?
Camden Deerfield has 14 units available starting at $1,319 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden Deerfield have?
Some of Camden Deerfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Deerfield currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Deerfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Deerfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Deerfield is pet friendly.
Does Camden Deerfield offer parking?
Yes, Camden Deerfield offers parking.
Does Camden Deerfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Deerfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Deerfield have a pool?
Yes, Camden Deerfield has a pool.
Does Camden Deerfield have accessible units?
No, Camden Deerfield does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Deerfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Deerfield has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Deerfield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Deerfield has units with air conditioning.
