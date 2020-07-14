Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Deerfield is located in the heart of Milton, surrounded by natural woods and pristine landscaping. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes include custom details like 9-foot ceilings, double vanity sinks, crown molding, hardwood-style flooring and arched entryways. Select apartments feature pristine white woodgrain cabinets, beautiful gray quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash and USB outlets, and select townhomes now feature dark gray modern cabinets, white quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash and USB outlets. Our community is pet-friendly and offers many amenities including a playground, a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area, a dog park and a resort-style swimming pool. Camden Deerfield is conveniently located near GA 400 and is just 20 minutes from Buckhead. Please note that all floor ...