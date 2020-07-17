930 Winthrope Chase Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

This lovely and private cul-de-sac home welcomes you with its bright cheery entry and open floor plan. Updated kitchen overlooks fireside family room with views to the private back yard. Master with en suite bath and beautiful light. Two additional bedrooms with a shared bath. Granite countertops and vanities throughout. Inside laundry, fully fenced backyard with patio & two car garage complete the package. New carpet, fresh paint and professionally cleaned ductwork await you. Community association and neighborhood pool. A mile from downtown Alpharetta with tons of restaurants, shopping, etc! Easy access to GA 400! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home! One adult dog under 15lbs allowed, no cats. No smoking.