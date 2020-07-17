All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:34 PM

930 Winthrope Chase Court

930 Winthrope Chase Court · (404) 400-6197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

930 Winthrope Chase Court, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This lovely and private cul-de-sac home welcomes you with its bright cheery entry and open floor plan. Updated kitchen overlooks fireside family room with views to the private back yard. Master with en suite bath and beautiful light. Two additional bedrooms with a shared bath. Granite countertops and vanities throughout. Inside laundry, fully fenced backyard with patio & two car garage complete the package. New carpet, fresh paint and professionally cleaned ductwork await you. Community association and neighborhood pool. A mile from downtown Alpharetta with tons of restaurants, shopping, etc! Easy access to GA 400! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home! One adult dog under 15lbs allowed, no cats. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Winthrope Chase Court have any available units?
930 Winthrope Chase Court has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 930 Winthrope Chase Court have?
Some of 930 Winthrope Chase Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Winthrope Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
930 Winthrope Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Winthrope Chase Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Winthrope Chase Court is pet friendly.
Does 930 Winthrope Chase Court offer parking?
Yes, 930 Winthrope Chase Court offers parking.
Does 930 Winthrope Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Winthrope Chase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Winthrope Chase Court have a pool?
Yes, 930 Winthrope Chase Court has a pool.
Does 930 Winthrope Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 930 Winthrope Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Winthrope Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Winthrope Chase Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Winthrope Chase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Winthrope Chase Court does not have units with air conditioning.
